What José Andrés Really Thinks About The Tonight Show's Snacks

If you're familiar with José Andrés, the Spanish-born chef and humanitarian who founded World Central Kitchen in 2010 and has provided countless meals to those in need, it should come as no surprise that he has some pretty strong food opinions.

In a 2019 interview with WBUR about his "Vegetables Unleashed" cookbook, for example, Andrés elaborated on the wisdom that "fruits and vegetables are 'sexy in a way that a chicken breast can never be,'" describing the superior experience of eating pineapple versus chicken breast. The Michelin-starred chef also told the Wall Street Journal that he would like to live to be 100 years old — and to do so, he eats leftover croissants or churros for a typical weekday breakfast. "As much as the nutritionists tell you that you need to start with a very healthy breakfast, that's not the way my body likes it," he joked.

Andrés isn't shy about proclaiming his food opinions for all to hear — including Jimmy Fallon. During a 2019 trip to Puerto Rico filmed for "The Tonight Show," the culinary expert insisted that Fallon experience the local food through all his senses before taking a bite. Andrés recently returned for another appearance on "The Tonight Show," and his rating of the show's backstage snack setup proved that the humble chef has no shortage of humorous quips.