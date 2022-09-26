Rachael Ray Is Begging You To Learn To Cook - Exclusive

It likely comes as no surprise that Rachael Ray, a celebrity chef known for her quick, convenient meals, the author of more than two dozen cookbooks, and the host of multiple cooking shows, would want you to learn how to cook. It's what her whole business and brand are about: getting people into the kitchen and showing them that cooking doesn't need to be intimidating or difficult. However, for Ray, teaching people to cook is a bit more personal than just business.

In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Rachael Ray told us how her grandfather inspired her to take on learning crucial cooking skills, as well as the personal satisfaction one can find in cooking. She said, "The way my grandfather raised me, it behooves everyone, no matter what age you are or what you do for a living, to learn some very basic and smart skills in the kitchen, and ultimately to be able to break down a chicken or make a stock, chop your own vegetables, blanch things, freeze things. It's a much more budget-friendly way to live long-term, to know how to process your own food."

She added, "When you make your own food, you can have a sense of self. Whether it comes out great or not so great, you'll have a chuckle at it, and it always means more than if you order takeout. ... It's a basic skill in life to be able to provide food for yourself. The more you learn about food, the more you'll be able to live on any budget, and the more secure you'll feel and the happier you'll be. I truly believe that."