Rachael Ray Made A 50-Year-Old Omelet Recipe With A Bizarre Add-On

While these cauliflower-topped omelets didn't merit raves from everyone, some of Ray's fans on Instagram seemed fairly enthusiastic about them. One person noted that cauliflower is "one of my fave low carb veggie[s]," while others called the pics "amazing" and "super cool."

Others, however, made remarks that, while polite, could be open to interpretation. As one person pointed out, Ray's revamped recipe is certainly a "new way to cook your cauliflower," Someone else simply stated, "This is an idea," although they didn't clarify whether they felt it was necessarily a good one. (They did include a few fire emojis, but those are pretty much the ketchup of the internet now as they get added to everything.) Yet another person called the idea "very interesting."

Again, though, would that be interesting in a good way, or not? Guess we'd have to ask the husband of the woman who shared, "He says, you never make me a omelette. Soooo, guess what we're having for breakfast!" Well, at least he'll be sure to get his daily dose of fiber.