The New Umami Flavored Trader Joe's Snack You'll Want To Try

The Instagram post shows the front and back of the packaging, which describes the chips as "savory, sweet, and delicious" and reveals that they are named after the Japanese word for the savory fifth taste known as umami. This flavor is supposed to make the crisp, gluten-free corn tortilla chips a particularly good accompaniment to juicy burgers and sandwiches. Considering how well-liked Trader Joe's umami seasoning blend already is, shoppers may flock to these flavored tortilla chips, too.

Fans who already tried the chips quickly took to the comment section to vouch for them. One fan joked, "Sandwich? I kinda sorta opened them as soon as I got in the car and they didn't make it home." Others suggest that the chips are excellent with Trader Joe's' red pepper, cranberry, and walnut dip, or the caramelized onion dip.

Redditors however, warn shoppers to brace themselves for a lot of sugar in the Umami Flavoured Corn Tortilla Chips. "There's some depth to the flavor but it tastes like 90% sugar. They're thick and crunchy so the texture is great but I hate the taste," wrote one user as another agreed that the chips are "WAY too sweet and not enough salt. Especially for something that is supposed to be umami flavor." Another Redditor compared the taste of the chips to be "like mushrooms and sugar on an unsalted pita chip." It seems shoppers may have to try the new corn tortilla chips for themselves to see where they stand!