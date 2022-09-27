The Ready-To-Drink Starbucks Favorite That's Coming To Grocery Stores

Thankfully for Starbucks fans, it's not always necessary to queue up at a store during busy hours to grab caffeinated fuel. Following its founding in 1971, the Seattle-based coffee chain has long since expanded into ready-to-drink and brew-at-home items, so consumers can sip on Starbucks any time they want.

Much like its in-store menu, Starbucks' coffee-at-home collection is expansive, featuring creamers, syrups, cold brew concentrates, K-cups, and Nespresso pods. Plus, the chain regularly adds new beverages to its line of ready-to-drink grocery store products. By 2017, Starbucks had a 40-drink-strong retail collection that earned the company $2 billion (via FoodBev Media).

Starbucks has moved well beyond bottled Frappuccinos and now sells cold brew and espresso-based beverages in cans, bottled iced coffees, and even a caffeine-free energy drink line called Baya. It seems that it's the season of something new at Starbucks once again, as whispers from representatives indicate that a new ready-to-drink beverage may hit grocery stores soon (via The Takeout).