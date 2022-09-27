Wingstop's Jab At Popeyes Has Backfired Horribly On Twitter

In today's world of social media-driven marketing, it's not uncommon to see companies taking shots at each other over Twitter or Facebook. The Wendy's Twitter account is the perfect example, filled with snarky remarks and "clapbacks" directed to other burger joints. But for something that's just another PR act in this day and age, it seems that this particular method of self-promotion by being "relatable" seems to have divided some.

As The Factory Times discusses, the idea of company-owned social media accounts trying to be "quirky" and "epic" have caught the ire of a few individuals, who view the accounts as another example of marketing corrupting and subverting genuine Internet behavior and interactions to promote a brand or a product. Think of it like that one Steve Buscemi meme: "How do you do, fellow kids?" It's not so much as authentic as it is an attempt to seem cool and modern with a younger marketing group. While this is a fair argument, those snarky social media accounts have done wonders for the companies they represent: CNBC reports that these types of Twitter accounts rack up millions of followers and a couple thousand retweets each time. There's no such thing as bad publicity, as they say.

For Wingstop's Twitter account, it seems that a particularly snappy comment aimed at chicken chain Popeyes didn't get the response it desired. While many people did respond to it, it wasn't with the glowing praise and plentiful retweets the Wingstop marketing team was probably expecting.