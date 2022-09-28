Alton Brown Nobly Defends His Wine Faux Pas

The world of wine is a tricky one and comes with a strict set of unspoken rules. First, there's the entire deal about pairing the right kind of wine with food. Then, a string of regulations follows: to decant or not to decant, selecting the right glass, and precise instructions about the temperature at which wine should be served. While you could rebel against these stipulations, dissenting from the general wine etiquette invites the scrutiny of wine snobs around the globe. Alton Brown, it seems, is the most recent television personality to have faced their judgment.

Over the pandemic-induced months of lockdown, Brown and his wife Elizabeth Ingram started a YouTube series called Quarantine Quitchen where fans could watch them causally cook meals at home while sipping on drinks and playing with their dogs. In one particular video, the duo whips up a tomato tart, and Ingram drinks from a white wine-filled mason jar with ice cubes blatantly swishing around.

Although Brown prefers proper stemware, he too admits to liking his red wine with a cube of ice in it because he likes his wine "just a little bit cooler than room temp." While some sommeliers and fellow wine drinkers may find diluting wine with ice blasphemous, Brown has come out in defense of the apparent wine faux pas (via Twitter).