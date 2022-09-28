How Hurricane Ian Might Make Food Inflation Even Worse

Hurricane Ian is bearing down on the Florida panhandle, and experts predict that the damage could affect food inflation.

America has been here before. In 2005, Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans and the Gulf Coast and was the most destructive in history, causing more than 1,500 deaths and $300 billion in damages, not to mention disrupting the entire country's oil supply (per Met Office). After a preliminary survey, Every Congressional Research Service Report revealed that the American agriculture industry took losses of $882 million. Additionally, the chaos caused by the natural disaster impeded the transport of produce through New Orleans. Combined with the then-ongoing Midwestern drought, these realities meant that the prognosis for the American consumer was bleak.

In 2006, about a year after Hurricane Katrina, the USDA stated, "Despite Katrina, food prices are stable." During that year, American food costs rose by an average of 1.9% across the board, a fraction of the rate we're seeing today, per the United States Inflation Indicator. The question is: Will Americans be this lucky with Hurricane Ian?