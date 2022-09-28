The Cocktail Rachael Ray's Husband Named After Their Dog

Baseball season may be winding down for the time being — apart from the usual suspects destined to meet in the Fall Classic — but Rachael Ray recently hosted a special baseball episode of the "Rachael Ray Show." The episode features recipes for cute baseball-shaped meatballs complete with bacon laces as well as "Batter Up" corn dogs, so you can tell she's really going all-in on the theme. One of the highlights of the show, however, is a cocktail with a name that seems somewhat mysterious at first. It's called the Triple B, but what is this supposed to stand for — balls, bats, and bases? Or how about the ingredients? The drink contains beer, bourbon, and ... nothing else beginning with the letter "B" (no, there's no bacon in there).

Ray's husband John Cusimano, creator of the drink, says he came up with the name on the spur of the moment. As he admits, "I literally just made that up like ... during the commercial." He was able to spin a quick explanation, as well: "It has bourbon, it has beer, and it's for baseball." Ray chimes in. "It's also a little bit ironic because our dog's nickname is Triple B," which is short for Bella Boo Blue. She quickly points out, though, that "we will not be giving this [drink] to our dogs."