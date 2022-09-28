Everything You Need To Know About The New M&M's Color

It's hard not to feel a tad bit guilty biting into an M&M. Thanks to the company's clever marketing and a collection of lovable candy-based characters, it's impossible to look at a yellow M&M, for instance, without thinking of the simple but affable Yellow. Whether you relate best to Red's sarcastic wit, Blue's obvious charisma, Orange's high anxiety, Green's sex appeal, or Brown's intellectual prowess, these lovable orbs certainly make devouring a bag of this Mars confection a guilty pleasure. This is, after all, exactly the ending that Orange has spent his life dreading.

When the advertising agency BBDO was hired by the M&M brand in 1995, Insider reveals that they decided to transform the candy's hues into "a comedic ensemble." The anthropomorphic confections starred in a Super Bowl ad and spawned five M&M World stores internationally. And, of course, sweet tooths everywhere began gobbling up these rainbow-colored morsels. The characters were recently updated to "better reflect today's society," including more wearer-friendly footwear for the two female candies and a new focus on Yellow's optimism and Red's willingness to be a "team player" (via The Washington Post). And in keeping with Gen Z's high levels of anxiety, Orange has been identified as having the most relatable personality.

With the recent announcement of a whole new M&M shade and its corresponding character, everyone is asking two big questions. What's the new color, and what attributes will this rookie M&M character possess?