M&M's Just Hinted At 'Something New' And The Internet Is Guessing What It Might Be

Candy, like M&M's, is very simple, all things considered. It's nothing elaborate or fancy — it doesn't even need a shiny wrapper exalting all the many ingredients to make it stand out. In its simplest form, an M&M is just a piece of chocolate smaller than a dime covered in a colorful candy coating. It may come as a surprise that despite its tiny size, the chocolate morsel led the chocolate candy industry by $688.7 million in 2017 (via Statista).

Of course, this doesn't mean M&M's hasn't tried its hand at all sorts of crazy new flavors. One of its flavors is inspired by a classic treat, while other times, the candy brand has gone for the unexpected, such as the "Chili Nut" flavor that combines chocolate and chili extract (via Eater). While all these flavors have usually met with pleasant surprise or confusion, M&M's latest teaser on Instagram seems to be getting people talking since no one knows what it's hinting at.

The teaser only consists of the words "something new is coming," followed by a date for September 13, 2022. The words flash in various colors, with the only hint being that viewers should "pause" the ad to see what is coming. Some particularly quick viewers claimed to notice the color purple flashed among the usual red, green, yellow, blue, and brown.