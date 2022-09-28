Krispy Kreme's Chocolate Glazed Is Making A Comeback For One Day Only

There are more than 40 different doughnuts available on Krispy Kreme's current menu, but none are more famous than its iconic Original Glazed. The sugary flavor was the only one available when the bakery first opened its doors in 1937, and has stayed a customer fave ever since. In fact, one Mashed survey found that 48% of people consider the classic treat to be the best doughnut at Krispy Kreme. Additionally, a taste test performed by Insider in 2019 deemed KK's Original Glazed Doughnut to be the best when compared to similar fare from Dunkin', Starbucks, and Tim Hortons. "There's something about its chewiness and sweetness that makes it addictive," Insider's Sarah Schmalbach explained.

It's clearly hard to beat a doughnut coated in Krispy Kreme's famous glaze — though one could argue that the luscious flavor of chocolate might put it over the top. Someone at Krispy Kreme apparently thought so too, and thus, the Chocolate Glazed Doughnut was born. Not to be confused with the chain's Chocolate Iced Glazed, this delectable confection is fully covered in a "rich chocolate glaze" that YouTuber Full Nelson explained still has "that classic glaze undertone that you're used to and very familiar with at Krispy Kreme."

Unfortunately, Krispy Kreme's Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts are only available on specific days known in the KK fandom as "Chocolate Glazed Fridays." Sad, we know, but don't shed a tear just yet, as the chain recently announced that another one is just around the corner.