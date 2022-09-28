Salt & Straw's Fall Flavors Are Creepy And Crawly

Blood-red ice cream will not be making an appearance at Salt & Straw this year, but the brand's Ice SCREAM series will certainly be spooky. If you're jonesing for a sugar rush, there's the Great Candycopia, which grinds popular Halloween candy like Kit Kats, Reeses, Snickers, and Heath bars into a "milk chocolate-buried crispy feuilletine" and combines it with a butterscotch ice cream base, according to a press release. As it that's not enough, the flavor also pops in chocolate-covered peanut butter bits and bourbon-vanilla toffee almonds.

If your goal is to impress your friends, opt for Don Bugito's Creepy Crawly Critters, which boasts "dozens" of Oakland-sourced toffee-brittle mealworms and chocolate crickets peppered into a matcha ice cream base. If you're not on that level yet, you could keep things classically autumnal with the Jack o' Lantern Pumpkin Bread, which piles in hunks of "just-baked" pumpkin bread and whopping dollops of whipped cream cheese frosting. There's also a sultry-sounding Black Cat Licorice & Lavender flavor that drapes "silky, pitch-dark" anise and fennel caramel into salted lavender ice cream. Finally, a vegan Double Bubble Toil & Trouble rounds out the series with a bubble gum flavor and brightly colored fruit (via press release).

The flavors will be available for a limited time starting Friday, September 30 through the end of October at Salt & Straw scoop shops and online.