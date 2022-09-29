Rachael Ray Is Bringing A School Lunch Revolution To NYC

While school lunch might be a different type of 30-minute meal, Rachael Ray is ready to offer her culinary insight to transform that food tray. Although some kids might sing the praises of the Lunch Lady who transforms one day's meatloaf into the next day's sloppy joes, there are students who find the meals a little less appetizing. As reported by the NY Post earlier this year, an anonymous Instagram account chronicled the unsavory food choices that filled the lunchroom trays. From paltry scoops of brown food to almost unrecognizable dishes, the imagery was concerning. The unappetizing choices had many students taking a break from the school food fare.

According to Public School Review, "a significant percentage of the millions of pounds of meat consumed by children in the school cafeteria continually fail to meet quality standards imposed by fast-food outlets." While food recalls and quick service restaurant contaminations get headlines, the potential of E. Coli, Norovirus, and other pathogens in school lunches do not necessarily get the same scrutiny. Even though the Child Nutrition Act addresses food handling, it is only one aspect of putting edible school lunches on the table. In New York City, the current mayor is preparing a school lunch revolution and many well-known chefs are leading the charge.