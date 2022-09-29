Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Its Iconic $10 Taco Pass For One Day Only

Have you been to a theme park and heard someone talking about their season pass? For a special fee, they explain, you could have unlimited access to rides, perks like free snacks at select concession stands, and so on. Indeed, these "season passes" have proven to be tempting not only for customers, but also for the parks themselves. According to Skift, parks rely on marketing season passes to visitors in order to bring in a greater profit, thanks to the long-term commitment of pass holders.

What do season passes have to do with Taco Bell, you may wonder? Well, last January, Taco Bell announced that its $10 taco subscription service, known as the Taco Lover's Pass, would be here to stay after a successful testing period in 2021. The program allowed subscribers to make a $10 payment in exchange for 30 days of tacos — one choice out of seven varieties per day. Although the pass has been on hiatus, and rumors circulated online that it would be coming to an end for good last April, the chain has confirmed that it's coming back for a limited time for National Taco Day.