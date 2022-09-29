How Grocery Stores Are Preparing For Hurricane Ian

Wednesday evening, Hurricane Ian made contact with Florida's southwest coast as a Category 4 storm with 150 MPH winds, per NBC. The next morning, its status was decreased to a tropical storm. As it made its way through Florida and towards South Carolina, it caused severe flooding and left 2.5 million residents without power. Though the storm was downgraded, its return to 70 MPH winds indicates a may become hurricane strength again, according to ABC News. Ron DeSantis, Florida's governor, has declared a state of emergency, and President Joe Biden believes the storm "could be the deadliest storm in Florida history." Biden went on to say that the hurricane could cause "a substantial loss of life," in a press conference on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

In some parts of Florida, Hurricane Ian is definitely keeping residents inside their houses. Although many Floridians likely stocked up on essentials in the days leading up to Hurricane Ian's arrival, some last-minute shoppers might have had a hard time purchasing what they need in the coming days.