Guy Fieri's Heartwarming Tribute To Coolio

Rapper Coolio, who was best known for his song "Gangsta's Paradise," passed away unexpectedly at the age of 59, per CNN. On the afternoon of Wednesday, September 28, firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department reported to a residential home where Coolio was found unresponsive on his friend's bathroom floor. After several attempts of resuscitation, the rapper was officially pronounced dead just before 5 p.m. The cause of death is still unknown, according to CNN.

Music wasn't the only talent Coolio was known for. He also hosted and appeared on many cooking shows in the recent years. According to Cook Backstage, Coolio was the host of Oxygen's "Coolio's Rules," which showcased his catering business. He then went on to star in "Cookin' with Coolio," an internet series that featured affordable yet tasty "ghetto gourmet." According to CNN, the rapper-turned-chef also made appearances on "Celebrity Cook Off" and "Celebrity Chopped." Because he had such a connection to the culinary world, it's obvious that chefs who have worked with him are feeling the effects of his loss. One such cook is Guy Fieri, who posted a tribute to Twitter following Coolio's death.