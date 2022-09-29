Yes, You Can Make Your House Smell Like Texas Roadhouse's Buttered Rolls

Are you sick of the stereotypical fall scents of apples and leaves? Have you ever walked into your house and thought "My God, what I wouldn't do to make my living room smell like fresh rolls and honey butter?" If any of this speaks to you, then does Texas Roadhouse have an offer for you.

While Texas Roadhouse is well-known for its cuts of steak, Texan-themed atmosphere, and line-dancing servers (via Facebook), the steakhouse is also famous for its fresh-baked yeast rolls and sweet honey butter. According to the restaurant, the rolls are baked fresh in-store every five minutes and served as a complimentary snack for arriving guests. To give you a rough estimate as to just how popular these rolls are, a Texas Roadhouse in Ohio believes they sold up to 5 million rolls each week in 2019 alone. Were it socially acceptable, one could easily make a meal of the free peanuts, butter, and rolls alone.

Of course, being a Texas Roadhouse product, you can only find these rolls in the steakhouse. Unless you were to follow a copycat recipe, you probably wouldn't expect to smell the aroma of butter and yeast in your home. That is, until the restaurant announced that it would be giving its customers something that will bring back memories of that delicious steak dinner over and over again.