The Disturbing Reason Ready To Eat Meats Are Being Recalled

It's safe to say most Americans are feeling steady pressure to make up for the exorbitant cost of living in the United States. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index rose 8.3% in the last year. Bluecrew recently conducted a survey reporting that 57% of respondents are looking for ways to increase their incomes instead of or in addition to their everyday jobs.

This pressure to make up for increased costs leaves little room for preparing labor-intensive meals at home. Supermarket Perimeter reports that convenience foods gained popularity during the pandemic, and while the virus has since moved past the national crisis phase, the ready-to-eat food market continues to grow. Research predicts that grab-and-go foods will reach a nearly $1.5 billion value by 2028.

As for the top convenience foods, ready-to-eat meats are among the most popular, per Straights Research. In addition to chicken nuggets and hot dogs, this expansive category also includes beef jerky and cured meats for charcuterie boards. As many customers will want to know, several of these ever-popular foods have been affected by a recent recall.