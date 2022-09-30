The Purple M&M Is Already Getting Shipped With A Fast-Food Mascot

In case you haven't heard, there is a new member of the M&M mascot posse, and her name is Purple. In a press release, Mars says its latest hire brims with "self-awareness, authenticity, and confidence," and in keeping with her "be true to thine self" nature, she has been introduced to the world via a video of her belting out an original song called "I'm Just Gonna Be Me." She has also kicked off her new role by raising money for an admirable cause: People magazine shares that every time her video is streamed on any major platform, Mars will donate one dollar to Sing for Hope. Apparently, the new M&M's color is determined to win her way into the hearts of a public that has been enjoying the antics of Yellow and Red for years.

So what do the other M&M shades think about having someone else sharing their spotlight? It seems that the existing hues have accepted their new friend into the fold with open arms, joining in her vocal debut with looks of admiration and joy. Yet, some of the folks on Twitter seem eager to match her up with a completely different kindred spirit, and the one they have in mind is a famed face from the realm of fast food.