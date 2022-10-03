Trader Joe's Fans Are Unimpressed With Its New Veggie Fries

If you have kids or picky eaters at home (or happen to be one yourself), you're probably always searching for ways to sneak veggies into deceptively vegetable-free-looking meals. Mashed potatoes, for example, are a wonderful way to sneak in cauliflower, sweet potatoes, or squash. You could even hide vegetables inside meatballs, marinara sauces, and macaroni and cheese. But constantly looking for ways to creatively hide veggies can be too much of a bother sometimes and that's when turning them into fries or chips is the answer. Who doesn't like crispy fried food, especially if you call them vegetable fries?

So when Trader Joe's came out with ready-to-eat broccoli fries in a bag, it seemed like the supermarket was onto another winner, especially considering that the grocer has had a great run with broccoli so far. Its crispy broccoli floret snack got raving reviews, and some Redditors even went so far as to say that the crispy broccoli bits were the "BEST chip replacement" so far.

In an effort to keep its broccoli deliciousness going, Trader Joe's has launched a new Crispy Crunchy Broccoli Fries snack. But according to Instagram account @traderjoeslist, there's something going on with the cruciferous-centric snack food.