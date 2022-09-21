Trader Joe's Fans Have Creative Ideas For Its New Cheddar Cheese Spread

Even if you're not a regular Trader Joe's shopper, you've probably heard people raving about the store's snacks and freezer items. But that's not the only thing that customers love about TJ's. The grocery store is also a go-to destination to buy cheese, and there's even a mozzarella from Trader Joe's that some shoppers say they eat every day. The chain has also made brie more accessible in the United States and introduced a host of non-traditional cheeses, like a "green goddess" gouda. Considering these beloved items, it's no surprise that the chain's newest cheese product is creating a lot of buzz on social media.

Instagram user @traderjoeslist posted a photo of one of the brand's latest fall releases: Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread for $4.39 per 9-ounce tub. Unexpected Cheddar made the list of the most popular Trader Joe's cheeses in 2020, and the customer favorite already comes in a block and shredded. In the caption of the post, @traderjoeslist asked followers how they were enjoying this spread, which is "similar to a cream cheese in terms of spreadability and how thick it is." The poster thought it might go well with pretzels, and commenters were quick to offer their other suggestions and favorite ways to eat the cheddary spread.