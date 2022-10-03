Why Instagram Thinks Trader Joe's New Fall Dip Could Be A Perfect Thanksgiving Addition

When it comes to fun fall treats, the stores sure don't hold anything back. Just think about it — pumpkin pie ice cream sandwiches from Whole Foods, pumpkin spice Cheerios, Starbucks' salted caramel mocha creamer, Land O Lakes maple butter (via Delish)... Yes, please! We want it all.

However, Trader Joe's fans would say this particular grocery chain takes fall to a whole new level. This year, Trader Joe's fall favorites include butternut squash mac and cheese, spiced cider, and cinnamon bun spread, among many other yummy fall-themed products. Of course, some items are fan favorites returning for the season, while others are brand new.

One of these yummy new fall products recently went viral on Instagram after fan-run account Trader Joe's List gave it a raving review. And what exactly is this item? We'll give you a hint. It might just be joining the ranks of Trader Joe's most popular dips, considering how much people seem to love it.