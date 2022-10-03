Why Instagram Thinks Trader Joe's New Fall Dip Could Be A Perfect Thanksgiving Addition
When it comes to fun fall treats, the stores sure don't hold anything back. Just think about it — pumpkin pie ice cream sandwiches from Whole Foods, pumpkin spice Cheerios, Starbucks' salted caramel mocha creamer, Land O Lakes maple butter (via Delish)... Yes, please! We want it all.
However, Trader Joe's fans would say this particular grocery chain takes fall to a whole new level. This year, Trader Joe's fall favorites include butternut squash mac and cheese, spiced cider, and cinnamon bun spread, among many other yummy fall-themed products. Of course, some items are fan favorites returning for the season, while others are brand new.
One of these yummy new fall products recently went viral on Instagram after fan-run account Trader Joe's List gave it a raving review. And what exactly is this item? We'll give you a hint. It might just be joining the ranks of Trader Joe's most popular dips, considering how much people seem to love it.
This Trader Joe's dip brings your favorite fall flavors together
As if Trader Joe's didn't already have enough tasty dips on its shelves, the chain decided to add one more in honor of fall. Per a Trader Joe's List post on Instagram, this newest dip is the Red Pepper, Cranberry, and Walnut Dip, priced at $3.99.
The account rated the dip a 9 out of 10, and described it as being "savory with a touch of sweet and a nice little spicy kick" and having a "meaty texture" from the walnuts. According to the person who runs the account, the dip is great for sandwiches, crackers, or Trader Joe's Warm Harvest Bowl.
One commenter recommended using it with Trader Joe's Pumpkin Tortilla Chips and Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread, which was shared in an earlier Instagram post. Another suggested putting it over cream cheese, while someone else said they enjoyed it over chicken and saffron rice.
Regardless of the way they used it, most Trader Joe's fans seemed to love the new dip. A few were "on the fence" about the dip, but could at least say it "tastes like Thanksgiving."