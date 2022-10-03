Why You're Cracking An Egg All Wrong, According To José Andrés

You can count on Chef José Andrés in so many situations. The Spanish-born, naturalized U.S. citizen has achieved legendary status for his genius in the kitchen, his unfailing warm heartedness, his astonishing generosity of spirit, and his genuine commitment to those in need.

In 2010, Andrés founded the World Central Kitchen in response to the needs he saw in Haiti. World Central Kitchen leads the pack in providing meals for people facing destruction, being it from natural disasters or the man-made sort (via The New Yorker). He was a man on a mission during the pandemic (per Time); Most recently, Andrés and his volunteers served tens of thousands of meals in war-torn Ukraine and are assisting with relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian, as well. Andrés' believes his team's efforts are vital to the people's spirits as well as their bodies, as expressed on their site's webpage, "[F]ood relief is not just a meal that keeps hunger away. It's a plate of hope. It tells you in your darkest hour that someone, somewhere, cares about you" (via World Central Kitchen).

But Andrés cares for those whose disasters are the more everyday kitchen sort, too. His Instagram page and podcasts provide basic tips and insights from a man who sees himself as constantly learning and needing to learn more (per Andrew Zimmern).