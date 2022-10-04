The Rachael Ray Show Is Headed To Ukraine This Month

Rachael Ray has garnered quite the following over the years due to her easy-at-home recipes, yet the Food Network star also has an impressive list of philanthropic achievements attached to her name. Since the founding of the Rachael Ray Foundation in 2016, Rachael Ray has donated millions of dollars to various charities with a centralized focus on feeding families and their furry companions.

2020 was a big year for the chef turned humanitarian since Ray not only donated $4 million COVID-19 relief efforts (per the Rachael Ray Foundation), but she also used her hit show to increase public awareness concerning the wildfires in Australia. On an episode of "The Rachael Ray Show" in January 2020, Ray partnered with Rach and Peter Deutsch of Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits to pledge a combined $2 million dollars toward the wildfire relief effort abroad. The funds were to be split between three aiding organizations including José Andrés' World Central Kitchen.

Since the War on Ukraine began in late February, Ray has proven her efforts on her popular Food Network show can extend beyond the barriers of war for a good cause. She recently revealed how her newest 17th season is including a special trip overseas to bring comfort and relief to Ukrainian citizens in a time of upheaval and uncertainty.