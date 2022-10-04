The Rachael Ray Show Is Headed To Ukraine This Month
Rachael Ray has garnered quite the following over the years due to her easy-at-home recipes, yet the Food Network star also has an impressive list of philanthropic achievements attached to her name. Since the founding of the Rachael Ray Foundation in 2016, Rachael Ray has donated millions of dollars to various charities with a centralized focus on feeding families and their furry companions.
2020 was a big year for the chef turned humanitarian since Ray not only donated $4 million COVID-19 relief efforts (per the Rachael Ray Foundation), but she also used her hit show to increase public awareness concerning the wildfires in Australia. On an episode of "The Rachael Ray Show" in January 2020, Ray partnered with Rach and Peter Deutsch of Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits to pledge a combined $2 million dollars toward the wildfire relief effort abroad. The funds were to be split between three aiding organizations including José Andrés' World Central Kitchen.
Since the War on Ukraine began in late February, Ray has proven her efforts on her popular Food Network show can extend beyond the barriers of war for a good cause. She recently revealed how her newest 17th season is including a special trip overseas to bring comfort and relief to Ukrainian citizens in a time of upheaval and uncertainty.
Rachael Ray returns to Ukraine once again
Rachael Ray began bringing relief to Ukrainian citizens in May of this year when she took her first trip overseas and partnered with the Ukraine Friends organization to donate over 1,000 first aid kits to people in need (via People). The philanthropic food star posted on Instagram stories during her trip, deeming her visit to Ukraine and Armenia "especially meaningful." A few months later, Ray posted on social media from the frontlines of Ukraine, thanking José Andrés and all his work providing free meals through World Central Kitchen. She also made special note of the additional aid from the Rachael Ray Foundation.
She recently sat down with The New York Post to talk about the newest season of "The Rachael Ray Show" which premiered at the beginning of September. In the exclusive interview, Ray states she'll be returning to Ukraine with her show this fall which will include visits to a hospital in Lviv, a large cemetery, and an orphanage where she will be "building out" the location's kitchens.
The show host also revealed that she wasn't providing crisis relief for recognition, stating, "I hate people who wear philanthropy on their sleeves." While there has been no exact date given as to when Ray will be airing the coverage from Ukraine, she did tell the Post she'll be heading overseas with her crew in October.