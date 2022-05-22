Rachael Ray Reflects On 'Especially Meaningful' Visit To Armenia

Armenia and the Mediterranean diet of dishes unique to this region are inseparable. According to travel blog Wander Lust, the smell of marinated beef, lamb, and pork can be found at local street carts, barbecued on skewers. And then are all those baked dumplings known as manti, along with recipes that use eggplant and tomatoes, traditional dolma — vine leaves filled with rice, spices, and other ingredients — a food that's been around since the Ottoman empire (via Ranelle Kirchner), and, of course, delicious hummus. Armenia offers visitors a rich variety of delicious foods to nosh on, but that wasn't the focus of celebrity cook Rachael Ray's recent trip to the country.

Per People, Ray's first stop was Ukraine to help out the organization Ukraine Friends, which supports displaced families due to Russia's invasion. Ray shared several photos from her experience and observed, "This is incredible that everyone's life is reduced to this — putting your whole world into some plastic bags." But, before making her way back to the good old U.S.A., Ray made her way to the Country of Stones and shared in an Instagram Story her thoughts and reflections from her journey.