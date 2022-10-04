The Fan Favorite Holiday Doughs Nestlé Toll House Just Brought Back

The love for Nestlé Toll House is real among cookie lovers. Not only are certain sweets aficionados on Reddit eating entire packages of the brand's refrigerated dough, but the brand knows how to spread excitement among its fans by releasing new Nestlé Toll House ready-to-bake items and special dough assortments.

In early July, Nestlé announced the return of the brand's seasonal fall varieties on Instagram and social media users responded with complete exuberance. As cookie lovers lean into their love of Autumn inspired flavors, Nestlé decided to surprise fans yesterday by looking ahead and announcing its upcoming holiday assortment. The recent Instagram post reveals that peppermint cocoa cookie dough and the M&M mini holiday variety will be two winter flavors cookie lovers can expect to see starting sometime in October through the end of the holiday season.

According to a press release sent to Mashed, the peppermint variety transforms that beloved cup of hot chocolate into cookie form and includes white and red peppermint chunks, while the M&M flavor fuses the decadence of Nestlé sugar cookie dough and red and green M&M pieces.

Upon the release of the flavors on social media, cookie lovers far and wide couldn't hold back their excitement. For one Instagrammer, Nestlé Toll House rolling out its holiday assortment signifies their "favorite time of year."