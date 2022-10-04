Subway Stopped Serving Chicken Breast, And You Didn't Even Notice

Chicken breast isn't everyone's first choice of protein when dining at Subway. But now, it's not even an option on the menu.

Chicken is a classic sandwich filling, and chicken breast has been on Subway's menu for as long as many can remember; it was a staple ingredient in build-your-own orders and secret menu items such as the Chicken Cordon Bleu. However, the meat has come under heavy scrutiny over the years, after being exposed as allegedly containing just 50% chicken in a 2017 DNA test (via CBC News). The chain quickly refuted this test result, reassuring its customers that its chicken meat is in-fact, "100% white meat," according to a Subway representative speaking with TIME.

The meat continued to exist on Subway's menu, but then people across the country started to notice that it was no longer available. Here's exactly how Subway seamlessly stopped carrying chicken in stores.