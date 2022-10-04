Snoop Dogg's New Snacks Are Totally On Brand For This Reason

Snoop Dogg has been a hip-hop mogul since his debut album "Doggystyle" was released in 1993 (per IMDB). The Grammy-nominated rapper is responsible for songs such as "Gin & Juice" and "Drop it like it's Hot," and at the time of writing, he's released 20 studio albums (per Snoop Dogg's website). In fact, he's so well known in the music world that it may have come as a surprise to many when he began to dabble in the culinary field.

According to The Mirror, Snoop Dogg sought the help of chef Gordon Ramsay to improve his already decent cooking skills. "People didn't think I could cook. They saw my cooking show and now they know that I can. I met up with my boy Gordon [Ramsay] and he has taught me a few things." Snoop also had a leg up when he began his friendship-turned-partnership with Martha Stewart. "I always say we're best friends," he said of Stewart (via Martha Stewart's website).

Now, Snoop Dogg is taking his food brand to the next level, and you might be able to guess the rapper's theme.