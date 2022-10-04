Snoop Dogg's New Snacks Are Totally On Brand For This Reason
Snoop Dogg has been a hip-hop mogul since his debut album "Doggystyle" was released in 1993 (per IMDB). The Grammy-nominated rapper is responsible for songs such as "Gin & Juice" and "Drop it like it's Hot," and at the time of writing, he's released 20 studio albums (per Snoop Dogg's website). In fact, he's so well known in the music world that it may have come as a surprise to many when he began to dabble in the culinary field.
According to The Mirror, Snoop Dogg sought the help of chef Gordon Ramsay to improve his already decent cooking skills. "People didn't think I could cook. They saw my cooking show and now they know that I can. I met up with my boy Gordon [Ramsay] and he has taught me a few things." Snoop also had a leg up when he began his friendship-turned-partnership with Martha Stewart. "I always say we're best friends," he said of Stewart (via Martha Stewart's website).
Now, Snoop Dogg is taking his food brand to the next level, and you might be able to guess the rapper's theme.
The snacks are cannabis infused
Snoop Dogg is partnering with TSUMo Snacks to create Snazzle O's, a crispy onion snack infused with cannabis, per Business Wire. The snacks will be available in original onion and spicy onion and are expected to debut early this month in California dispensaries. The goal of Snazzle O's is to steer away from traditional gummy edibles and provide something a bit more savory and flavorful. "There are plenty of sweet edibles out there, so when I created this product I wanted to put the Dogg twist on it, which is why I'm bringing the savory THC-infused crispy onion-flavored rings to my home state of California," Snoop Dogg said of the snack.
This isn't the first time snacks have been released with Snoop's endorsement. Just a month ago, the producer promoted Snoop Loopz: a Fruit Loops alternative with more marshmallow, according to Vibe. In fact, Snoop Dogg has his own product line called Broadus Foods, where he's constantly whipping up new creations for fans. According to the brand's website, its mission is to, "[Make] a difference in the lives of families and communities."