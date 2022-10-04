Coffee Lovers Are Going To Freak Out Over M&M's New Flavor
Coffee and chocolate just seem to go hand in hand. Some people have speculated on why the flavors pair so well, suggesting that the beans are grown in similar tropical regions in the world, plus they go through a similar process to become the edible product most of us enjoy. Studies have found that genetics may have a role to play in those who prefer the bitter flavors of black coffee and dark chocolate but, no matter if you prefer cream in your coffee or milk chocolate over dark, they still pair well. Mocha latte lovers will agree.
When new espresso flavored M&M's were announced for this winter, Instagram was elated by the idea. However, Mars – the company behind the popular colorful candy — decided the world needed even more coffee and chocolate flavoring, so they've produced another new flavor. Unlike the espresso flavor, which features milk and dark chocolate M&M's, this new addition will feature a third item to please the palate.
New flavor brings in a new M&M's character
Caramel latte fans might be pleased to hear that M&M's new flavor contains a chewy caramel center wrapped in coffee-flavored chocolate and a crisp candy shell (per PR Newswire). Mashed ranked coffee flavor syrups, with chocolate coming in at first place and caramel at third, so it stands to reason that a caramel-chocolate-coffee combo may make the perfect M&M's flavor.
This is not only a first for the new flavor, Mars is taking the opportunity to introduce the M&M's character. While Miss Purple was announced at the end of September, this will be her first official job as the mascot of the new Caramel Cold Brew M&M's. According to a press release, Allison Miazga-Bedrick, senior marketing director at Mars Wrigley, said the company chose to combine the caramel and coffee flavors because cold brew ranked, "as one of Gen Z's most purchased drinks."
The only bad news for fans is that the new flavor is not expected to hit shelves until February 2023.