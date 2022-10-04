Coffee Lovers Are Going To Freak Out Over M&M's New Flavor

Coffee and chocolate just seem to go hand in hand. Some people have speculated on why the flavors pair so well, suggesting that the beans are grown in similar tropical regions in the world, plus they go through a similar process to become the edible product most of us enjoy. Studies have found that genetics may have a role to play in those who prefer the bitter flavors of black coffee and dark chocolate but, no matter if you prefer cream in your coffee or milk chocolate over dark, they still pair well. Mocha latte lovers will agree.

When new espresso flavored M&M's were announced for this winter, Instagram was elated by the idea. However, Mars – the company behind the popular colorful candy — decided the world needed even more coffee and chocolate flavoring, so they've produced another new flavor. Unlike the espresso flavor, which features milk and dark chocolate M&M's, this new addition will feature a third item to please the palate.