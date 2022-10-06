TikTok Is Cracking Up At A Dog Going Crazy Over McDonald's Fries

In the comment section of the TikTok, users were amused at this little dog's enthusiasm for McDonald's fries, and it looks like other dogs also want to steal a bite of this item. One person commented, "I thought my doggies went crazy for them fries!" Another person also sympathized with this video and said, "Mine too!! No joke they love them lol."

A few people joked about how the dog might react to another popular McDonald's item — the Sprite. For example, one person said, "Wait till he tries that McDonald's Sprite." The way the company makes the drink is what makes McDonald's Sprite taste different, but while a sniff won't hurt, your dog probably isn't going to love drinking soda.

According to Pet Honesty, you should never feed your dog raw potatoes, and while one McDonald's fry isn't going to cause any issues, fried potatoes aren't all that healthy for dogs. If you are bringing your dog with you to the drive-thru, here are some fast food chains that want to give your dog a treat, or you can make your dog a special homemade meal. Instagram was raving about Martha Stewart's homemade dog food for anyone looking for a recipe.