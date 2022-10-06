Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop Is Back With A New Limited-Edition Flavor

Whether or not you're a fan of soft drinks, Pepsi is one of those brands that's been unquestionably present in supermarkets, gas stations, and stadiums for decades. How does a longtime product stay relevant though in an ever-changing technological climate? Pepsi has experienced steady economic growth over the last two years (via Macrotrends), and the brand's success may be due to its nostalgia-driven marketing.

Last year, Pepsi put its efforts into recreating old soda shop vibes by debuting the Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop with new flavors, Cream Soda and Black Cherry (per PR Newswire). Not only did the large-scale company make an effort to change the soda shop's logo to transport Pepsi fans to the past, but the iconic brand also enlisted the help of pop star Doja Cat to co-release a modern take on the hit classic "You're the One That I Want" from the famous movie "Grease" (via YouTube). The new version even premiered at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

According to Todd Kaplan, Pepsi's Vice President of Marketing (per Marketing Dive), when people are feeling the weight of the world in present-day America, looking back in time produces feelings of happiness. "That's where these trends have really bubbled to the top." Pepsi continues its nostalgia campaign in 2022: In addition to a new flavor, the company has again sought the help of another modern-day pop star to celebrate the release of the new limited-time product, retro-style.