Hidden Valley Ranch Wants You To Chill On A $10,000 Pizza Couch

Are you dedicated enough to your favorite food to decorate your house in its likeness? As it turns out, there's a market for it — meaning the answer is "yes" for many connoisseurs. Ice cream lovers can toss their dirty laundry in a handwoven vanilla ice cream cone hamper with an iron frame (per Pottery Barn), and those with a love of breakfast can place flowers in orange-juice-shaped vase (via Bando).

Arguably even more interesting is decor made from actual food. Japanese artist Yukiko Morita first had the idea to make lamps out of bread while working in a bakery, per Food 52. The hollowed-out pieces of bread provide a place for LED lights and can be placed on a wall or countertop.

On October 6, Hidden Valley Ranch made its own contribution to food-inspired home decor when it released a product line inspired by pizza and ranch dressing (via Food & Wine). Because ranch is America's favorite pizza dipping sauce (per Hungry Howie's), it only makes sense that the two come together in the living room as well.