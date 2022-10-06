This Is What Happened When A Camel Used An In-N-Out Drive-Thru

Imagine that you're a worker at an In-N-Out Burger. It's your turn to man the drive-thru and, for what it's worth, it hasn't been a particularly busy day. As you finish off the order for a Double-Double and some fries, you get another order over your headset. The speaker on the other end puts in an order for fries — in fact, he orders a lot of fries, saying his "ride is hungry." You brush it off as the guy simply referring to his driver and get on with the order. It's only when you lean out the window to hand the man his order that you discover there is no second person or even a car at all; there's a camel standing there.

It seems that, despite the advent of the car, mankind still enjoys the delights of riding on an animal. Unlike our forefathers, however, we're not riding towards an oasis in the desert or across rugged forestlands, but instead taking a trip to the local drive-thru. In January 2022, a modern-day cowboy was spotted riding his horse up to a local McDonald's to grab a cup of coffee (via Thrillist), while in 2021, both man and steer decided to buddy up and take a drive to get a burger, with the cow riding shotgun the whole way there (via FOX News).

Recently, one In-N-Out in Nevada played host to a man and his camel, both of whom had come for a night out on the town.