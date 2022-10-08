Dominique Crenn Opened Up About Sexism In Restaurant Kitchens - Exclusive

Dominique Crenn is arguably the most highly-renowned female chef in America. Her three restaurants have all received acclaim, particularly the innovative and experimental Atelier Crenn, which has a coveted three-star rating from the Michelin Guide.

Despite all of the success she has achieved in her career, Crenn is acutely aware of the challenges faced by women who want to pursue a life in the kitchen. There are currently 137 three-Michelin-star restaurants in the U.S., and Atelier Crenn is the only one led by a female chef. Chef Crenn has been trying to fight sexism for her whole career, starting when she left France because she didn't think she could flourish in the macho world of French restaurant kitchens. Her second book, "Rebel Chef," tells the story of her lifetime battle against the hierarchical, male-dominated structure of the restaurant industry.

Dominque Crenn gave an exclusive interview with Mashed to talk about her involvement with Hard Rock International's Pinktober initiative to raise money for breast cancer research. In the interview, she also talked about the ways in which restaurant life can still be hostile to women, even as the industry has changed over the years.