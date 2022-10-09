Pizzana Chef Daniele Uditi Admits This Food Critic Made Him Cry - Exclusive

Daniele Uditi is the embodiment of the American dream. He came to Los Angeles from Italy with little money in his pocket and the hope of working his way up to become a successful chef. While discussing his new series "Best in Dough," Uditi told us in an exclusive interview that as he was trying to make it in the food world, he struggled with housing, having to live out of his car for months. "Honestly, I don't want to remember with a sad eye," he said. "It's an experience, and it fortified [me]. I [was] alone in a new country, not speaking the language. I had to figure out how to start everything from scratch."

The Italian cook explained that he slowly made money selling his pizza as a street vendor and was later able to get a position at a restaurant, where his life would change forever. Actor Chris O'Donnell came in and tried his tomato pies and would later be so impressed by the talented chef that they'd go into business together and create the popular restaurant Pizzana. The eatery features the freshest ingredients that Uditi can find and even features special tomatoes that he said are grown in Naples, but with great success also comes judgment from customers and food critics that want to weigh in.