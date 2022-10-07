Cheese Lovers Need To Know About Costco's Returning Advent Calendar

What kid doesn't look forward to Christmas Day? As soon as December rolls around, most of us probably remember anxiously counting down the days until Santa would come and deliver our piles of presents and stocking stuffers. But that joyful anticipation doesn't have to end once we grow up. In fact, these days, there are plenty of adult-theme advent calendars on the market that just might make the waiting even more fun than the big day itself.

Now, adults can eagerly cross off the days leading up to Christmas Day with boozy beverages, chocolate, and even hot sauce advent calendars (via Brew Your Own Batch). But where does one find the perfect advent calendar to kick off the season? The wholesale superstore Costco is certainly a good place to start. In the past, Costco has released a popular wine advent calendar and a German-style beer advent calendar to celebrate the season. And now the store has good news for fans of fancy cheeses. Its 12 Festive Cheese advent calendar is back in stock for the 2022 holiday season. Instagram user @costcobuys recently spotted this cheesy calendar back on store shelves and couldn't wait to share the news with their followers. "Cheese advent calendars are at Costco! This includes 12 festive cheeses imported from Europe and is PERFECT for cheese lovers," they posted on Instagram.