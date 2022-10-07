Was This GBBO Dessert Inspired By The Corn Kid?

GBBO judge Prue Leith tasted the cake and said, "It's such a surprise. It tastes like sweetcorn. We asked you to be imaginative, well...that is imaginative. My only quarrel is it would have been better not to have the lumps of corn." The corn kid might not agree with the judge's assessment since he describes corn as "a lump with knobs"; however, Syabira's use of corn in the episode was enough to inspire people on the GBBO's Instagram page with quotes from the YouTube star. A meme on the social media platform features a trio of images — two with the baker stating that she was making "corn on the cob pan dulce" and "sweetcorn sponge" with a center image of her conchas. Comments started with, "It's CORN," followed by, It's got the juice!". Another said, "spent the entire episode singing the song."

While many might be thinking Syabira was inspired by the corn kid, unfortunately, it was just a coincidence that this corn-filled episode aired while the corn kid videos are still fresh in people's minds. According to National World, The Great British Baking Show is filmed in the UK from April until June each year, making it impossible for Tariq to have had any influence on the GBBO contestant — his interview with Recess Therapy first aired in August of this year.