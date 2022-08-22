TikTok's Viral Corn Meme, Explained

Gaining influencer or even celebrity status on TikTok typically takes persistence, creativity, and the use of viral trends. According to the Digital Marketing Institute, to be considered viral, it takes about 5 million views in less than a week. Users that gain a reputable following usually begin by picking a specific niche and staying on top of trending sounds. Although it's okay to take inspiration from other creators, you have to make sure to do it better.

There are plenty of TikTok accounts that have grown by cooking and posting recipes. One such creator is @newt, who has garnered 9.6 million followers and 280.9 million likes and counting. Newt is hilarious, entertaining, and, of course, talented in the kitchen. Another such creator is @iamtabithabrown, a chef specializing in vegan recipes who now has her own Food Network show called "It's CompliPlated." Recently, a hilarious yet curious sound went viral on TikTok with an unexpected topic: corn.