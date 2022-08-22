TikTok's Viral Corn Meme, Explained
Gaining influencer or even celebrity status on TikTok typically takes persistence, creativity, and the use of viral trends. According to the Digital Marketing Institute, to be considered viral, it takes about 5 million views in less than a week. Users that gain a reputable following usually begin by picking a specific niche and staying on top of trending sounds. Although it's okay to take inspiration from other creators, you have to make sure to do it better.
There are plenty of TikTok accounts that have grown by cooking and posting recipes. One such creator is @newt, who has garnered 9.6 million followers and 280.9 million likes and counting. Newt is hilarious, entertaining, and, of course, talented in the kitchen. Another such creator is @iamtabithabrown, a chef specializing in vegan recipes who now has her own Food Network show called "It's CompliPlated." Recently, a hilarious yet curious sound went viral on TikTok with an unexpected topic: corn.
He can't imagine a more beautiful thing
A new TikTok sound has completely taken over the social media app in recent days, featuring a little boy expressing his love for corn. It originated on August 4, when TikTok account @doingthings posted a captioned video of @recesstherapy's interview with the child, who gave hilarious comments and responses about the vegetable. He's quoted saying, "When I tried it with butter, everything changed," and, "I mean look at this thing! I can't imagine a more beautiful thing," while holding up a corn cob. The video by @doingthings has racked up 3.6 million likes and 14.1 million views as of this writing.
After @doingthings' video made the rounds, TikTok user @schmoyoho created a musical remix out of the little boy's words. Since it was posted on August 19, it's gained 3 million likes and 18.3 million views. The comment section was, obviously, priceless. "Not me buying corn at the store tonight solely because this song has been running through my head all day," one user wrote. Another comment read, "This video feels so nostalgic, and I can't figure out why." Next time you open up TikTok and hear the adorable Corn Kid's voice, you'll know exactly where it came from.