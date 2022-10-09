TikTok Is Cracking Up Over A Costco Shopper's Reaction To Its Chicken

Costco shoppers are constantly finding new items on the grocer's shelves, and with the holidays coming around, the product debuts seem to be increasing tenfold. Just within the last month alone, the chain has caught the eyes of members with a slew of never-before-seen goodies like pricey quesadilla meal kits, onion and garlic dip, and holiday-themed rugs, each of which has, in turn, generated some serious buzz online when shared by Costco-obsessed Instagrammers such as @costcohotfinds.

Of course, returning holiday favorites such as Costco's massive pumpkin pies and wine advent calendars have also caused a stir amongst cardholders after finally making their long-awaited returns to the store. However, the reaction one Costco shopper recently had to one of the big-box retailer's most famous evergreen items is what's giving the internet a laugh.

TikTok user @megsterwilson gets the credit for capturing the blink-and-you-might-have-missed-it moment, which began with a Costco employee pulling a set of rotisserie chickens out of the oven. "That feeling when the Costco chicken comes out," read the text overlay on the September 28 clip as Rachel Panchal's version of "A Whole New World" from "Aladdin" played in the background. The camera then panned to one of the TikToker's fellow Costco members, who was watching in awe as the deli worker handled the fresh batch of birds. "Costco Rotisserie Chickens Are Jaw Droppingly Delicious," the TikToker captioned the post. We can't speak for every Costco cardholder, but based on this TikTok video, it seems there's at least one who agrees.