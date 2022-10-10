Inflation Has Already Come For Halloween Candy

As inflation continues to rise, owning a car has become more expensive, buying fresh produce requires a bigger budget, eating out is a rare luxury, and living, in general, has become a pretty costly affair. Although July brought a brief respite from skyrocketing expenses as the worst seemed to be over, experts tell Time that inflated prices are not going anywhere for at least another year. And as the holiday season inches closer — a time of big spending and even bigger bills — the impact of inflation will be more visible than ever.

Though we're approaching our least Covid-restricted holiday season in two years, more than a third of U.S. adults intend on cutting back their expenses for this year's Christmas, per Digital River. Considering the fact that the price of eggs has jumped from $1.26 to an eye-watering $4.18 this year, it seems like shoppers may be thinking twice before cracking an egg open for Thanksgiving pies, winter eggnog, and Halloween desserts.

While this is all no-doubt concerning for consumers, perhaps nothing will make the reality of inflation more stark than identifying a bag of Halloween candy as the culprit behind a suspiciously high grocery bill. According to The Takeout, inflation has now come for the candy aisle, which could mean a tough October 31 for trick-or-treaters this year.