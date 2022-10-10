Jelly Belly Launches New Harry Potter Candy Just In Time For Halloween

We hope you like Butterbeer, because that's the focus of Jelly Belly's new Harry Potter treats. This will be the candy company's first foray into creating a Butterbeer product, and it claims to be the first Butterbeer candy on the market (per PR Newswire). Jelly Belly has created not one, but two Butterbeer-flavored candies: A chew and a milk chocolate bar with a smooth Butterbeer filling. The Butterbeer Chewy Candies are adorable little chews that look like miniature caramel-colored mugs full of the frothy brew, complete with foam.

And fans can take it a step further with two new gift sets. The first includes a Butterbeer glass mug, filled with Butterbeer chews and a collectible coaster, while the second is a barrel tin loaded with chewy Butterbeer candies (via PR Newswire).

But the pièce de résistance for many fans may be the House Points Counter Dispenser. The manual jelly bean dispenser mimics the house points counter seen in Harry Potter films. Each clear column is decorated with a house crest and filled with color-coordinated jelly beans: green apple for bold Slytherin, lemon for loyal Hufflepuff, cherry for brave Gryffindor, and blueberry for erudite Ravenclaw. Seated next to the artfully displayed beans is a replica sorting hat, who sorts visitors at the press of a button (per PR Newswire). Between new Butterbeer candies and jelly beans, Halloween and the holidays are shaping up for some tasty wizarding fun.