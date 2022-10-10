Rachel Ray Gives Her 'Secret' To A Perfect Burger Ahead Of NYC Burger Bash

In an interview with Marketwatch, Rachael Ray presented some burger opinions that might be controversial. She started off by stating, "There are a lot of people who say a burger can only be beef ... I do believe a burger can be made out of anything." Ray's chicken burger recipe is proof enough of that. But what asked to reveal her "the secret to making a good burger," her best tip had to do with how it's cooked.

A grid of grill marks might look good on a burger, but Ray isn't a fan of how burgers cook on a grill grate. "I like cooking a la plancha instead of over a grill grate ... I like a flat surface," she shared. Along with making patties thinner at the center and thicker on the edges, burgers cooked a la plancha will "get that nice crust on each side." Cooking the burgers on a flat surface means more of the meat will come into contact with the heat, creating a deep and flavorful crust thanks to the Maillard reaction (via Serious Eats).

Last but not least, Ray thinks less is more when it comes to burgers. "I've had some burgers at the Bash that have like nine things going on and the burger itself gets lost," she shared. Take note, potential Burger Bash contestants — and those who just want to make delicious hamburgers at home.