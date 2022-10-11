The Internet Is Furious At Wendy's For Firing An Employee After 20 Years

When it comes to restaurants and employees, there's a very careful balance in place. While both entities need each other to survive, each side must respect and understand the boundaries set by the other. An employee is expected to follow the rules of their place of work just as the business itself is expected to treat the worker fairly. That is why when any business fires an employee for a seemingly unknown or strange reason, people start to question the business practices of that company.

For example, a 24-year-long employee of a Vancouver Burger King was fired in 2017 after taking food home to eat for herself (via CBC). The employee, who claimed she had the permission of her boss to do so, was later awarded $46,000 following the case being taken to the British Columbia Supreme Court, where her clean record and long-time service to the restaurant helped to drop any charges. In 2021, an Arkansas employee at a restaurant was fired for accepting a generous $4,400 tip, and after she was told to split it with the restaurant, she spoke out against it (via KRON 4). In a time when restaurant employees are hard to come by, perhaps firing good workers isn't the best choice.

Furthermore, can you imagine that someone with a mental or physical disability who worked at a location for many years could suddenly be fired for a completely unexplained reason?