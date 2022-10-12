Dominique Crenn's Favorite Thing About Being An Iron Chef - Exclusive

Although the premise of all the iterations of "Iron Chef" is that it's an over-the-top competition between a challenger and one of the Iron Chefs, Dominique Crenn wasn't very invested in the culinary combat. "The greatest memory of doing that show is the camaraderie between all those chefs, and even with the challengers ... it was not about competition, it was about bringing people together," she said.

It's not that she wanted to lose — rather, she enjoyed being surrounded by a bunch of talented chefs from different backgrounds. For Crenn, "Iron Chef" was a beautiful showcase for the diversity of the culinary sphere: "The food world is so complex, but it's about the world. It's about globality, it's about inclusivity, it's about storytelling, it's about differences. That's beautiful."

On top of that, it just sounds like the "Iron Chef" set was a fun place to be. You might not think that based on how intense the battles look on TV, but according to Crenn, "We had an amazing time."

Hard Rock is kicking off this year's PINKTOBER with a special partnership and highly-anticipated dinner series with world-renowned chef and breast cancer survivor Dominique Crenn. Hard Rock will also offer PINKTOBER limited-edition menu items, specially designed merchandise, a songwriting contest, and more.