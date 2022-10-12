What Adrienne Cheatham Wishes You Knew About Mom Guilt - Exclusive

Chef Adrienne Cheatham's partnership with Our Pantry is breaking the mold. This woman-owned and operated company, founded by Carolyna De Laurentiis, strives to make a product that not only tastes great, but is nutritious and not filled with preservatives and refined sugar. De Laurentiis was inspired to create the brand as she became a new mom during the pandemic. As someone with a love of cooking and making things from scratch, she felt as though she was cheating when she reached for a jar off the shelves, a feeling of guilt that was only made worse by the long list of ingredients that find their way into most jarred sauces.

As many working moms know, though, sometimes there just aren't enough hours in the day. De Laurentiis tapped the resources of talented chefs such as Adrienne Cheatham to create the new line of sauces that anyone could feel good about using. Cheatham had always turned down previous offers for direct-to-consumer products. She told Mashed in an exclusive interview that the reason she chose Our Pantry was its mission. Cheatham states, "That was the most important factor, working with people who care about what they're doing, who care about where things come from, and finding people who are doing things the right way."

Cheatham and De Laurentiis have an important message for those experiencing mom guilt around using jarred products.