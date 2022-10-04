Adrienne Cheatham And Carolyna De Laurentiis Of Our Pantry On Their Premium Sauces - Exclusive Interview

I wanted to start off by asking what the impetus for starting Our Pantry was.

Carolyna De Laurentiis: I founded Our Pantry in collaboration with some really wonderful chefs I'm excited to talk to you more about. I, in the middle of the pandemic, was a new mom, was frustrated by my options that were available to me [in] the aisle[s] of the supermarkets. I was cooking a lot from home but looking for shortcuts in the kitchen that would help me save time and be there for my family. But as I looked at the options that were available, I always wondered who was behind the products on the shelves. I wanted to know who the chef was behind the recipe, and I wanted to understand where the ingredients were coming from. So I decided to partner with Adrienne, Sylvia, and Mariana on creating a line of sauces that are all made with traceable ingredients.

How do you source your ingredients?

De Laurentiis: It's a process that we work with our chefs and our manufacturer on. Depending on each formula, we identify what the key ingredients need to be for flavor, and then we scour the U.S. and the world to find suppliers that align with our 100% traceable mission. [We value] being able to commit to country-of-origin tracing, first and foremost, so that we can identify exactly where the ingredient comes from, which we think is important in helping us to establish carbon neutralities, since we know how to calculate our carbon footprint. It also gives us visibility [of] who the manufacturer of that product is and allows us to vet them a little further to make sure that they align with our values [and] are taking some steps to be conscientious about their impact on the environment and on the growing practice, to make sure that the products themselves are as delicious as possible.

That's the framework. Then we work with our chefs and our manufacturer to make sure that [the] product is available in the quantities that we need it and that we can get it to Florida. We are trying to also source as many of our ingredients as possible from the U.S. to try to reduce the amount that we are importing. But as you know, many spice suppliers and specialty ingredients come from all over the world, and our products really showcase a global cuisine, so we need to source and import where appropriate.

How did you develop the flavor lineup that you're offering?

De Laurentiis: The largest sauce categories in the United States based on consumer preference [are] tomato sauce, salsa, and barbecue. Those are the largest categories. As I was looking at that from a market share perspective, [I] started looking for chefs who could create their own spin on those products. When Adrienne and I first chatted, she mentioned ... she was really excited about this recipe that she had already had in her cookbook for the sweet ginger barbecue, and that was the broad framework for how the specifics came to be.