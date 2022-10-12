Prue Leith's GBBO Technical Prank Has Twitter In Shambles

There have been some tricky and trying technical challenges in past seasons of "The Great British Bake Off," like the pita bread, tennis cake, and Maids of Honour challenges (via Screen Rant). But the "Dessert Week" technical that just aired might be the most brutal technical challenge yet — and Twitter is up in arms about it.

The technical challenge recipe, provided by judge Prue Leith, instructed the bakers to "make a lemon meringue pie" (via The Mirror). Yep, nothing more than that. Technical challenge recipes are always scant, but according to fans on Twitter, this one took it too far. User @Dominus_Tempori tweeted, "I'm sorry, that's just taking the piss; is this a baking show or a memory show? #GBBO I can understand pared down instructions but '1. Make a lemon meringue pie' is just mean."

Before the bakers uncovered their veiled ingredients and recipe, Leith gave the bakers one last piece of parting advice: "Read the recipe carefully." This merciless comment was the icing on the cake — or rather, the meringue on the pie.

"Prue wins the award for troll of the year," another fan tweeted. There's a whole lot more where this came from, like this comedic depiction of what Prue's instructions were analogous to. UK audiences got to enjoy the chaos that ensued last night, but American fans will have to wait for the episode to drop on Netflix this Friday to witness this lemon meringue mess for themselves.