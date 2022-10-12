This Is What Happened When Tom Brady Appeared On Nick DiGiovanni's TikTok Recipe Video
Nick DiGiovanni is a lovable chef, internet personality, and one of the youngest finalists on Gordon Ramsay's MasterChef. DiGiovanni, at only 21 years old, placed third in the competition during Season 10 of the long-running cooking competition (per DiGiovanni's website). Since then, the young chef has catapulted into culinary fame. With over 15 million followers spanning his social media accounts, it's safe to say the former MasterChef contestant has made an honest name for himself outside of the high-stakes show. His TikTok account, which boasts 9 million followers, is a smorgasbord of recipes that often feature celebrity guest appearances from stars, like Brian Baumgartner from "The Office" and Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers.
Recently, the Rhode Island native enlisted a New England legend to join him in making ice cream with an unsuspecting ingredient. Long-time Patriots quarterback and six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady was all smiles during his cameo on DiGiovanni's channel (via TikTok).
DiGiovanni and Brady made vegan avocado ice cream
Although not typically served as a dessert in America, avocado is widely used as a cure for a sweet tooth in many other parts of the world. In Brazil, creme de abacate is an avocado and lime-based sweet cream. In Asian countries like Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines, a milkshake-style dessert is made with avocado (per Tasting Table). To create their own ice cream from the fruit, internet personality Nick DiGiovanni and NFL star Tom Brady combined avocado, cashews, dates, cocoa powder, coconut water, a splash of water, and Brady's own TB12 plant-based protein powder — which he says is the G.O.A.T. (via TikTok).
A vegan delicacy, once frozen, the boys scooped out five servings and shared a brief, lively debate on whether to garnish the ice cream with strawberry or coconut shavings. Love him or hate him, Brady's TikTok appearance was viewed 6.5 million times and received over 779,000 likes. The pair also posted a foul-mouthed outtake from the video that's even better than the original.