This Is What Happened When Tom Brady Appeared On Nick DiGiovanni's TikTok Recipe Video

Nick DiGiovanni is a lovable chef, internet personality, and one of the youngest finalists on Gordon Ramsay's MasterChef. DiGiovanni, at only 21 years old, placed third in the competition during Season 10 of the long-running cooking competition (per DiGiovanni's website). Since then, the young chef has catapulted into culinary fame. With over 15 million followers spanning his social media accounts, it's safe to say the former MasterChef contestant has made an honest name for himself outside of the high-stakes show. His TikTok account, which boasts 9 million followers, is a smorgasbord of recipes that often feature celebrity guest appearances from stars, like Brian Baumgartner from "The Office" and Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers.

Recently, the Rhode Island native enlisted a New England legend to join him in making ice cream with an unsuspecting ingredient. Long-time Patriots quarterback and six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady was all smiles during his cameo on DiGiovanni's channel (via TikTok).