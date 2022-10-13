Why The A-Sha Noodles Founder Left His Fortune 100 Career For Ramen - Exclusive

A-Sha Noodles and Young Chang are reinventing ramen in a few different ways. Beyond coordinating A-Sha Noodles' many collaborations that have introduced the brand to a whole new audience, Chang is also pushing the envelope and challenging consumers' preconceived notions of ramen, both through tradition-inspired quality and through unique new offerings like star-shaped ramen.

A-Sha Noodles uses a 100-year-old noodle recipe that results in air-dried, no-MSG, high-protein noodles. Chang explained, "Instead of trying to create a new type of ramen, we're taking an old recipe that's 100 years old from Taiwan, and we're introducing it to the world. I feel like food from back then, from back in the day, was a lot healthier than what it is today. We have a lot of built-in things that natively are part of our product, like the air-dried factor and no MSG. All those things that people want, they're already in our product, so we didn't have to change it too much."

He adds that the recipe uses real, simple ingredients, including flour, salt, and water for the noodles, and soy sauce and sesame oil for the base sauce.

While A-Sha Noodles is keeping things simple with a century-old recipe, it's also trying new and innovative techniques, as can be seen with its meteor noodle. Shaped like a star, the noodle boasts a 3D shape that provides a new mouthfeel while "gripping the sauce differently," Chang said. "Pasta has so many different shapes and sizes, but ramen noodle is always ramen noodle. Why is that the case? The ramen noodle is made very similarly to pasta, so we can do different shapes as well," he added.

You can experience the meteor noodle for yourself, in A-Sha Noodles' new BT21 Collection, rolling out in Target throughout October.